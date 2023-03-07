(LEAD) Ahn files complaint against senior presidential aide over alleged interference with PPP leadership race

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details, photo)

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- The campaign of Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo, a leading contender in the ruling People Power Party (PPP)'s leadership race, on Tuesday filed a complaint against a senior presidential secretary following revelations that presidential staffers campaigned for Ahn's leading rival.

Unidentified officials at the office of presidential secretary for civil society have been accused of rallying support for the front-runner, Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon, while discouraging support for Ahn, in a mobile chat room with party members.

Ahn's campaign filed a complaint against Kang Seung-kyoo, the senior presidential secretary for civil society, on charges of abuse of authority with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials over the case.

The accusations came as a four-day vote has been under way to elect a new leader of the ruling party since Saturday. The winner, unless a runoff vote takes place, will be announced Wednesday at the party's national convention.

Kim and Ahn are considered the two top candidates in the leadership race, though Kim is leading the race by a wide margin, according to recent opinion polls. Kim is widely believed to be President Yoon Suk Yeol's favorite.

"I think it was harder than running for president in some way ... I didn't imagine officials at the presidential office will interfere with the national convention like this," Ahn said in a radio interview, saying he will uncover the truth.

Ahn, however, said he does not believe President Yoon would have been involved in the matter.

The remaining two candidates in the PPP leadership race, former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn and lawyer Chun Ha-ram, have also raised concerns over the situation.



view larger image Rep. Ahn Cheol-soo (L) and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn attend a press conference at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 7, 2023, calling on Rep. Kim Gi-hyeon to withdraw from the election to pick a new leader for the ruling People Power Party. (Yonhap)

Ahn and Hwang held a joint press conference, urging Kim to withdraw from the leadership race over allegations surrounding him. They also asked the PPP to uncover the truth, stressing that the matters are directly related to the party's integrity and the fairness of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

Apart from the allegations involving the presidential staffers, Kim has been accused of exercising influence to get a high-speed rail route to pass through a tract of land he owns in the southeastern city of Ulsan and gaining profit after the land's price rose.

"If Kim is elected chairman in any case, it will really mess up our parliamentary elections," Ahn said.

Kim's senior spokesperson, Kim Si-kwan, rejected the allegations in two separate statements. He claimed the accusation against the presidential staffers was exaggerated, and that Ahn and Hwang attacked Kim as they are unlikely to win the leadership race.

Kim has denied the charges and asked the police to launch a probe into the allegations on the Ulsan property.

view larger image Contenders of the ruling People Power Party's leadership race -- Former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn, Reps. Kim Gi-hyeon and Ahn Cheol-soo, and lawyer Chun Ha-ram (from L to R) -- pose for a photo ahead of a TV debate held at a broadcasting station in western Seoul on March 3, 2023. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

