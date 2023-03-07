KEPCO 17,900 DN 120
SamsungSecu 32,200 DN 450
Hanchem 211,000 0
KG DONGBU STL 9,330 UP 340
DWS 41,950 DN 1,350
SKNetworks 4,390 UP 70
ORION Holdings 15,400 UP 60
KCC 250,000 0
SKBP 65,700 UP 300
Daesang 19,910 UP 70
Daewoong 17,190 DN 50
HyundaiElev 27,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG SDS 123,400 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 45,000 DN 500
KUMHOTIRE 3,215 UP 20
Hanon Systems 9,230 DN 310
SK 181,000 DN 3,400
ShinpoongPharm 19,880 DN 90
Handsome 25,700 DN 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 70,000 DN 600
Asiana Airlines 13,910 DN 80
COWAY 52,200 DN 1,200
LOTTE SHOPPING 86,800 DN 400
IBK 10,140 DN 90
DONGSUH 19,450 UP 210
SamsungEng 27,100 UP 150
SAMSUNG C&T 110,700 DN 1,300
PanOcean 6,250 DN 120
SAMSUNG CARD 30,250 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 19,960 DN 190
LOTTE CONF 119,300 DN 400
KT 30,800 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL22450 DN100
LOTTE TOUR 13,200 DN 370
LG Uplus 11,170 UP 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 0
KT&G 87,000 0
Doosan Enerbility 16,840 DN 50
Doosanfc 36,750 UP 1,650
LG Display 15,220 DN 200
- Ahn to file complaint against senior presidential aide over alleged interference with PPP leadership race
- N. Korea warns of 'overwhelming' actions against U.S.-S. Korea military drills
- Yoon says S. Korea will provide over US$10 mln to build shelters for Turkey quake survivors
- Actor Yoo Ah-in's home raided in drug probe