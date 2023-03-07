(WBC) S. Korean utility player ready to help, regardless of role

By Yoo Jee-ho

OSAKA, March 7 (Yonhap) -- South Korean backup infielder Kim Hye-seong couldn't care less how much, or if, he gets to play for the country at the upcoming World Baseball Classic (WBC). His only focus is on helping the team win in any way he can, no matter what role he's asked to play.



view larger image Kim Hye-seong of South Korea rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Hanshin Tigers during an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

The versatile infielder is blocked by a couple of major leaguers on the South Korean infield depth chart: Kim Ha-seong of the San Diego Padres at shortstop and Tommy Edman of the St. Louis Cardinals at second base. They happen to be Kim Hye-seong's two main positions, and the two big leaguers' presence likely means limited playing time for the 24-year-old.

And Kim has been making the most of his opportunity in the leadup to the tournament. In South Korea's 7-4 win over the Hanshin Tigers in its final pre-WBC exhibition Tuesday, Kim blasted a solo home run -- the only long ball for South Korea in two exhibitions in Osaka this week.

"I think I am just lucky to be hitting my stride at the plate now," said Kim, usually a light-hitting infielder who has never hit more than seven home runs in a Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) season. "Hitters go through cycles, where they hit well in some stretches and they struggle in others. I think I am in one of the good stretches."

Kim said he has been learning a great deal from Edman, the 2021 National League Gold Glove winner at second base.

"He is a great player, and we've had some really productive conversations," Kim said. "His defense is awesome and he can swing the bat well, too."



view larger image Kim Hye-seong of South Korea (C) is greeted by teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Hanshin Tigers during an exhibition game ahead of the World Baseball Classic at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Osaka on March 7, 2023. (Yonhap)

Kim, who has been taking grounders at shortstop and second base, said he has never worried about his playing opportunities with the national team, with a full understanding of his standing on the team.

"In international tournaments, being a regular or a backup really doesn't matter much to me. I just want to help the team whenever I get to play," Kim said. "I try to do my best in every game. I may play well in some games and maybe not so much in others, but as long as I can help the team, I can live with that."

