Forced labor compensation plan will go down as national humiliation day: activists

SEOUL -- A group of civic groups on Tuesday condemned the government's plan to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on its own, saying the decision amounts to national humiliation similar to Korea's 1910 forced annexation by Japan.

The government of President Yoon Suk Yeol announced the plan Monday in an effort to restore strained relations with Tokyo. It calls for establishing a foundation charged with collecting public donations and compensating more than a dozen victims.



Yoon says S. Korea will provide over US$10 mln to build shelters for Turkey quake survivors

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday that South Korea will provide over US$10 million to help Turkey build shelters for survivors of last month's devastating earthquake.

Yoon unveiled the plan during a luncheon with members of the Korea Disaster Relief Team who were sent to Turkey shortly after the Feb. 6 quake to help with rescue and recovery work.



Actor Yoo Ah-in's home raided in drug probe

SEOUL -- Police on Tuesday raided the home of actor Yoo Ah-in as part of their investigation into allegations of illegal drug use.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency (SMPA) sent investigators to Yoo's home and another location.



(LEAD) Seoul stocks close slightly higher on battery gains amid lingering rate hike woes

SEOUL -- Seoul stocks closed slightly higher Tuesday on battery advances, as investors wait for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's assessment of the U.S. economy this week. The Korean won fell against the greenback.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 0.73 point, or 0.03 percent, to finish at 2,463.35. Trading volume was moderate at 441.9 million shares worth 10.6 trillion won (US$8.2 billion), with gainers outnumbering decliners 462 to 415.



LEAD) (WBC) S. Korea beats Hanshin Tigers in final exhibition

OSAKA -- South Korea defeated the Hanshin Tigers 7-4 on Tuesday in its final exhibition game before the World Baseball Classic (WBC), with backups providing surprising offensive production in late innings.

Eight South Korean pitchers saw action at Kyocera Dome Osaka, while reserves Kim Hye-seong and Park Kun-woo supplied the only extra-base hits for the visiting team.



Top court orders 3 firms to compensate Samsung SDS over data center fire

SEOUL -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered three companies to pay 28.3 billion won (US$21.8 million) to Samsung SDS Co., an IT service company, in compensation for a 2014 fire at its data center.

The top court upheld an appellate court's ruling in the lawsuit filed by Samsung SDS against Hanwha Aerospace Co., Samsung Heavy Industries Co. and Daesung Tech over the blaze that hit the building in Gwacheon, just south of Seoul, on April 20, 2014.

