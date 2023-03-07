KT nominates new chief after bungled trial

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- KT Corp., a major telecom operator here, said Tuesday it has nominated a new chief executive whose approval will be made at a shareholder meeting later this month.

The telecom giant's board of directors nominated Yoon Kyoung-lim, the head of its Transformation Division, as the new leader whose term will start in March.

Yoon, if approved, will replace the current CEO, Ku Hyeon-mo, who was nominated in December to lead the telecom company again.

But the National Pension Service, the largest shareholder in KT with a 10.13 percent stake, took issue with the transparency in the process of nominating Ku for the second term.

In response, KT has been in the process of selecting a new chief again.



view larger image This photo, provided by KT Corp., shows Yoon Kyoung-lim, the head of the tech giant's Transformation Division, who was nominated on March 7, 2023, as KT's new chief. (Yonhap)

