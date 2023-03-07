Yoon pledges to boost defense cooperation with Saudi Arabia

SEOUL, March 7 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol met with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, and discussed ways to strengthen arms industry and defense cooperation between the two countries, his office said Tuesday.

During the meeting at the presidential office in Seoul, Yoon called on the two countries to boost cooperation for peace as economic and security partners, presidential spokesperson Lee Do-woon said in a written briefing.

"As very important partners in economy and security, let's strengthen cooperation for peace on the Korean Peninsula, the Middle East and the world," Yoon said.

He mentioned Saudi Arabia's push for defense reform and said the two countries could create bigger "synergy" if they share their experience and visions for the mission.

Promising to actively push for cooperation with Saudi Arabia in the arms industry, Yoon asked Khalid to deliver his greetings to Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In response, Khalid said cooperation between the two countries has become more elaborate since the crown prince's visit to Seoul in November last year. He said the two countries have built an unprecedented tie in areas like the economy and defense based on deep mutual understanding.

view larger image President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) poses with Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman in Seoul on March 7, 2023, in this photo provided by the presidential office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

mlee@yna.co.kr

(END)