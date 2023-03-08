(3rd LD) 4 dead, 4 seriously injured in truck crash in Sunchang

(ATTN: UPDATES with death toll; AMENDS headline)

SUNCHANG, South Korea, March 8 (Yonhap) -- A small truck rammed through a crowd of about 20 people in the southwestern county of Sunchang on Wednesday, leaving four people dead and four others seriously injured.

The 1-ton truck carrying fertilizer crashed into the crowd in the parking lot of a local agricultural cooperative building in Sunchang, 244 kilometers south of Seoul, at 10:30 a.m. while an election for a cooperative head was under way. The victims were waiting in lines to cast ballots

The accident left four people dead, with 16 others injured, four of them seriously. They were all sent to the hospital for treatment, according to fire authorities.

Casualties could grow further, as the victims are mostly in their 70s and 80s, authorities said.

The 74-year-old driver was arrested at the scene and put under police investigation.

Police tentatively concluded the accident was caused by the driver's maloperation and were looking into the exact cause.

A police official quoted the driver as saying he mistook the accelerator for the brake.



