(WBC) S. Korea manager appreciates players' confidence vs. Australia in opener

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 8 (Yonhap) -- South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul wants to guard against overconfidence for his team at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) and ensure his players won't take anyone lightly.

But in the lead-up to the tournament that begins Thursday for South Korea against Australia, Lee has noticed just the right amount of confidence inside his clubhouse.



view larger image South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul speaks at a press conference before the start of the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We haven't lost to Australia in quite some time, and I think it's good for our guys to enter this game with some confidence," Lee said at his pretournament press conference Wednesday at Tokyo Dome. The two Pool B countries will square off at noon Thursday at the dome, with South Korea riding an eight-game international winning streak against the Aussies.

"There is quite a bit of pressure on us, since we haven't performed well internationally the past couple of years, and we want to put up good results for our fans back home," Lee added. "But we have players who thrive under that kind of pressure. And although they haven't been speaking about this much, I know that deep inside, they're really determined."

As confident as his players may be feeling, Lee himself remained cautious.

"I've read articles that said we are the favorite on paper against Australia, but you just never know in baseball," Lee said. "My mindset is that we'll be going up against a powerful opponent."

In addition to his players' mental approach, Lee said he's also excited to see what they can bring physically on the field.

"I think we play a tight defense, and our lineup has a great balance of power hitters and speed threats," Lee said. "And our pitching staff features quality veterans and talented young guns."



view larger image South Korea manager Lee Kang-chul looks around Tokyo Dome in Tokyo before a workout ahead of the World Baseball Classic on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

Lee has long talked about the importance of winning the first game here. A victory will set South Korea on a clear path to the quarterfinals, open to the top two out of five teams in Pool B. A loss means South Korea will then have to beat world No. 1 Japan on Friday night just to have a chance to squeeze into the quarters.

South Korea played two exhibition games in Osaka on Monday and Tuesday before arriving in the Japanese capital. Lee said those two games -- a 4-2 loss to the Orix Buffaloes, followed by a 7-4 win over the Hanshin Tigers -- made him change his pitch usage plans.

"I think we will have a couple more options out of the bullpen, and I see that as a positive development," Lee said. "We will be able to use those extra arms and try to win that game."

Lee admitted to feeling a few butterflies in his stomach but added, "I think it's good to feel at least a bit of nerves."

For the first time in the days leading up to the WBC, Lee let on that he has indeed been thinking about South Korea's second game, against longtime rival Japan on Friday. Whenever he was asked about the Korea-Japan showdown, Lee always chose to keep his focus on the first game against Australia -- until Wednesday.

"I think you all understand the magnitude of that Korea-Japan game," Lee said. "And if we can win comfortably Thursday, we will be able to save some pitchers. We can then go all-in on Japan because we have an off day Saturday."

