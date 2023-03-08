Former activist returns to sexual slavery protest following court ruling on corruption scandal

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Youn Mee-hyang, a lawmaker who previously led a civic group supporting victims of Japan's wartime sexual slavery, returned to the group's street rally Wednesday after a three-year absence, during which she struggled with allegations of corruption.

Youn was indicted in September 2020 on eight counts, including the misappropriation of donations and state subsidies intended for the elderly victims.

On Feb. 10, a lower court acquitted her of all but one charge of embezzlement, which amounted to about 17 million won (US$12,875), a significantly smaller amount than originally indicted. She was fined 15 million won.



Rep. Youn Mee-hyang (R) speaks during a rally against Japan's wartime sexual slavery in Seoul on March 8, 2023. (Yonhap)

"It's been so painful and difficult for the past three years," Youn said at the 1,586th weekly protest rally in Seoul by the Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan.

"I could not but keep my mouth shut while seeing myself unable to do anything even watching my colleagues passing away. I had to remain silent to protect this movement and these activists," she said.

Youn led the group from 2005 until 2020, when she resigned to run in a parliamentary election. She became a lawmaker on the ticket of the Democratic Party but was expelled from the party in 2021 amid the scandal.

Her last attendance at the rally was on March 25, 2020, before the scandal broke in May.

The independent lawmaker emphasized a victim-centered approach to resolving the disputes over Japan's colonial wrongdoings on the Korean people.

She said what the victims are demanding is not money, but for the Japanese government's genuine apology and formal compensation.

"Justice can only be achieved when the voices of victims are reflected That is the victim-centered approach," she said.

The remarks are a criticism of the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's plan to use local funds to compensate victims of Japan's wartime forced labor on behalf of responsible Japanese companies. The measure was announced Monday as part of President Yoon's efforts to improve ties with Japan.

