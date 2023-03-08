Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #short selling #fine

2 firms fined for naked short selling

21:46 March 08, 2023

SEOUL, March 8 (Yonhap) -- Two financial firms operating in South Korea were slapped with fines Wednesday for violating short selling rules, the financial regulator said.

The Securities & Futures Commission under the Financial Services Commission (FSC) decided to levy a fine of 2.1 billion won (US$1.6 million) on a financial firm and 3.8 billion won on another firm for illegally shorting stocks on the Seoul bourse.

The identities of the two firms were withheld by the FSC.

It was the first punishment since a tougher law on naked short selling went into effect in April 2021.

Naked short selling, which refers to conducting short selling without actually borrowing the stocks first, is banned in South Korea.

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK