SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 9.
Korean-language dailies
-- Kim Gi-hyeon elected as new leader of ruling party; Yoon wins party's heart (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'Party's heart' selects 'Yoon's heart' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Yoon's visit to U.S. to be focused on strengthening nuclear umbrella, minimizing harm on chip industry (Donga Ilbo)
-- Kim Gi-hyeon elected as new leader of ruling party, wins majority of vote (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party seeks stability; victory of 'Yoon's heart' (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party goes under President Yoon's direct control in 1 year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Kim Gi-hyeon elected, there was no runoff vote (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- The administration of prosecutors (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party's new leader Kim Gi-hyeon says people's livelihoods are priority (Hankook Ilbo)
-- 'MZ labor union' says it's unionists' right to disclose account books (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- 101 housing policies for youth: 'can't use them because they don't know them' (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Yoon to make state visit to the United States in April (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon ally takes ruling party leadership (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon to meet Biden in late April to bolster ROK-US ties (Korea Times)
(END)