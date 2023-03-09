(WBC) Hot-hitting backup draws DH assignment vs. Australian lefty in 1st game

By Yoo Jee-ho
TOKYO, March 9 (Yonhap) -- After wielding a hot bat in exhibitions and scrimmages, South Korean backup outfielder Park Kun-woo will be the designated hitter in the team's opening game of the World Baseball Classic (WBC) against Australia on Thursday.
Park will bat sixth for South Korea against left-handed starter Jack O'Loughlin. The first pitch is set for 12:08 p.m. at Tokyo Dome.
Park was seen as a backup to right fielder Na Sung-bum, and he is the only right-handed batting outfielder on the 30-man squad.
Park has been one of South Korea's hottest hitters in the lead-up to the tournament. In an unofficial scrimmage last Friday, Park homered and hit two doubles for a four-RBI night. Then in two official exhibition games in Osaka earlier this week, Park batted a combined 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Another DH option, Kang Baek-ho, will start the game on the bench.
Second baseman Tommy Edman will lead things off, followed by fellow big leaguer and his double play partner at shortstop, Kim Ha-seong.
Center fielder Lee Jung-hoo will bat third. Right-handed first baseman Park Byung-ho will be cleanup, and left-handed left fielder Kim Hyun-soo will bat fifth, trading spots in the batting orders from the past three practice games.
Third baseman Choi Jeong will bat seventh after Park Kun-woo. Catcher Yang Eui-ji will bat eighth, and Na will hit from the ninth spot.
Sidearm pitcher Ko Young-pyo will start for South Korea.
