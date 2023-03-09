S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 3rd day amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed over 10,000 for the third straight day Thursday amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs.

The country reported 10,890 new COVID-19 infections, including seven cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,605,187, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Thursday's tally is slightly down from 12,798 a day earlier and higher than 7,555 a week earlier, KDCA data showed.

South Korea added 20 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,081. The number of critically ill patients came to 143, up from 139 the previous day.

Health authorities are mulling ways to further ease the antivirus measures in the coming months as new infections stay at low levels.

On Jan. 30, the government lifted the indoor mask mandate that had been enforced since October 2020.

People can visit most places, including schools, kindergartens and gyms, without masks, but the mask mandate remains in place at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.



view larger image This photo taken on March 8, 2023, shows elderly people waiting for free meals offered by the Korean Red Cross at a park in Daegu, 300 kilometers south of Seoul, amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs. (Yonhap)

