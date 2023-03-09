S. Korea, Poland in talks over Warsaw's infantry fighting vehicle acquisition plan: source

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Poland are in "early-stage" consultations on possible bilateral cooperation over Warsaw's major infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) acquisition project, an informed source said Thursday.

The two sides have been discussing technological cooperation and other possibilities related to the Polish project to secure 1,400 "Borsuk" IFVs, but no decision has been made yet, according to the source. Borsuk means badger in Polish.

Warsaw has been pushing to secure the Borsuk IFVs to replace Soviet-era BMP-1 combat vehicles under the project seen as one of the largest Polish armament programs. The deliveries of the first new IFVs are planned for 2024-2025, according to reports.

Bilateral technological cooperation on the IFV procurement could enhance military interoperability between the two countries given that Poland is likely to operate Borsuk IFVs, alongside South Korean-made K2 battle tanks, observers said.

Last year, South Korean companies signed contracts with Poland to supply K2 tanks, K-9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.

Meanwhile, Poland has reportedly requested that a South Korean defense company build a factory in the European nation to produce ammunition to be used in the operation of K-2 tanks and K-9 howitzers.



view larger image This file photo, released Sept. 30, 2022, by the Army shows K-9 self-propelled howitzers engaging in live-fire drills at a training site in Paju, 28 kilometers northwest of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)