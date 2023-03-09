Rival parties' lawmakers to visit NATO headquarters later this month

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Six lawmakers of the rival parties will visit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) headquarters later this month at the invitation of NATO's U.S. delegation, officials said Thursday.

Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Woo-taik, two lawmakers from the ruling People Power Party and three lawmakers from the main opposition Democratic Party will visit the NATO headquarters as part of a five-day trip to Belgium from March 27-31, according to Chung's aides.

It will mark the first time lawmakers from Asia are visiting the NATO headquarters.

The lawmakers are expected to discuss NATO's nuclear sharing policy amid attention to nuclear deterrence in South Korea in the light of North Korea's continuing military provocations.

Seoul has been strengthening ties with NATO, newly establishing a mission to the organization in November. In June, President Yoon Suk Yeol attended a NATO summit for the first time as a South Korean president.

During the five-day trip, South Korean lawmakers also plan to visit the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe.



view larger image This Nov. 10, 2022, file photo shows Deputy National Assembly Speaker Chung Woo-taik. (Yonhap)

