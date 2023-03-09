Navy to reduce seaborne duty requirement to attract new recruits

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's Navy plans to shorten enlisted service members' seaborne duty requirement by two months on a trial basis in an effort to attract new recruits, officials said Thursday.

It unveiled the plan as part of "special measures" to boost enlistment amid concerns that the Navy could face a staffing challenge due to the prospects of a troop shortfall caused by the nation's low birthrate, and aspiring sailors' lingering aversion to ship-based service.

The Navy plans to reduce the current mandatory six-month ship duty to four months for enlistees starting service in June, the officials said.

It plans to decide whether to keep the measure in place permanently after running it on a trial basis until October 2024.

In addition to the measure, the armed service plans to reduce enlistees' six-week basic training period to five weeks.

By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must serve in the military in a country that faces constant threats from North Korea. Enlistees are required to serve 18 months in the Army, 20 months in the Navy and 21 months in the Air Force.



