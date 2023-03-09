No. of corporate M&As in S. Korea down 7.7 pct in 2022

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- Mergers and acquisitions by South Korean firms decreased 7.7 percent in 2022 from a year earlier amid economic uncertainties, data showed Thursday.

The number of mergers came to 1,027 cases last year, down from 1,113 cases tallied in 2021, according to the Fair Trade Commission (FTC). They were valued at 325.5 trillion won (US$245.9 billion), down 6.7 percent over the period.

It marked the first time since 2016 for the number of M&As to decrease on-year. The figure, meanwhile, still hovered above 1,000 for the second consecutive year.

M&A projects led by South Korean firms took up 876 cases, or 58 trillion won. Of them, 263 cases were carried out by conglomerates.

The number of M&A deals involving foreign companies came to 151 cases in 2022, slightly down from 159 cases tallied a year earlier. The combined value of such deals came to 267.5 trillion won, the data also showed.



