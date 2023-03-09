Yoon's visit to U.S. to include welcome ceremony, lunch with VP

By Lee Haye-ah

SEOUL, March 9 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the United States next month will include an official welcome ceremony and a luncheon with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, his office said Thursday.

The two countries earlier announced that Yoon will visit Washington for a state visit on April 26, which will include a state dinner.

A welcome ceremony will be held April 26, followed by a summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden and then the state dinner, senior presidential secretary for press affairs Kim Eun-hye told reporters.

On April 27, Yoon is scheduled to attend a luncheon hosted by Harris and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, she said.

Meanwhile, the theme of Yoon's state visit has been decided as "alliance in action toward the future," she said.



view larger image South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden pose for a photo during their summit at a hotel in Phnom Penh on Nov. 13, 2022. Yoon and Biden warned the two countries will respond with "overwhelming force using all available means" should North Korea use nuclear weapons. (Yonhap)

hague@yna.co.kr

(END)