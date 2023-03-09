(WBC) S. Korean players vow to bounce back vs. Japan after shocking defeat to Australia

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 9 (Yonhap) -- South Korean catcher Yang Eui-ji was one of the few bright spots for his team in its 8-7 loss to Australia at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Thursday. He belted a three-run in the bottom fifth at Tokyo Dome that gave South Korea a 3-2 lead, and was the only player with more than one hit in the game.

The usually stoic catcher pumped his fist and skipped his way to the dugout in a rare show of emotion after the homer. But in the aftermath of the shocking defeat, Yang had nothing to celebrate.



view larger image Park Kun-woo of South Korea reacts after getting hit by a pitch against Australia during the bottom of the eighth inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

"We gave up too many runs. I should have done a better job behind the plate," Yang said. "This is so disappointing. We'll do our best in the remaining games and give our full effort."

The first of those remaining games is Friday evening against Japan, world No. 1 and host of the opening round for Pool B.

By unexpectedly losing to Australia, South Korea put itself in a tough situation of having to beat Japan and waiting for help from other teams. The Czech Republic or China must beat Australia to help South Korea later in the group play.

Outfielder Park Kun-woo said he hoped his teammates wouldn't hang their heads for too long.

"We've already talked about how we have a game to play tomorrow and we have to pick up our pieces from here," Park said. "Losing is not an option. Though we lost today, I believe we'll be able to pull out a victory tomorrow."

As for South Korea's inability to come from behind despite loading the bases multiple times in the bottom eighth, Park said, "I think we just got unlucky. We were well prepared and made some solid contact. But in baseball, you have to put up results in the end."



view larger image South Korean catcher Yang Eui-ji (C) reacts to a three-run home run to Robbie Glendinning of Australia during the top of the seventh inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

