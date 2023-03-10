Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:07 March 10, 2023

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 10.

Korean-language dailies
-- This year's economic growth to fall 1.4 percentage points; impacts of high interest rates to get stronger (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Shuttle diplomacy between S. Korean, Japanese leaders to resume after 12 years (Kookmin Daily)
-- Consultations under way on Kishida's S. Korea visit in 2nd half; shuttle diplomacy to be restored after Yoon's trip to Japan (Donga Ilbo)
-- Yoon to visit Japan on March 16-17 for summit with Kishida (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Evolution of extended deterrence: S. Korea, U.S., Japan strengthen coalition (Segye Times)
-- Lee Jae-myung's ex-chief of staff found dead at his home (Chosun Ilbo)
-- This winter sees worst climate breakdown with temperature gap between days in Jan. coming to 20 degrees (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon to visit Japan on March 16 for summit talks with Kishida (Hankyoreh)
-- Witness stand that brings back pain of young sex crime victims (Hankook Ilbo)
-- EU version of inflation law about to bring storm to car, battery industries (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Boomerang effect of anti-renovation, anti-market: taxis brought to halt (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Yoon and Kishida to meet for summit in Tokyo next week (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon lures foreign-invested firms as Saudi project kicks off in Ulsan (Korea Herald)
-- Seoul seeks new leap forward with Han River development plans (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK