S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases above 10,000 for 4th day amid eased virus curbs

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new COVID-19 cases stayed over 10,000 for the fourth straight day Friday amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs, with health authorities mulling further easing antivirus measures.

The country reported 10,335 new COVID-19 infections, including 10 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 30,615,522, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Friday's tally is slightly down from 10,890 a day earlier and from 10,408 a week earlier, KDCA data showed.

South Korea added 12 COVID-19 deaths, raising the death toll to 34,093. The number of critically ill patients came to 146, up from 143 the previous day.

The government is considering ways to further ease the antivirus measures in the coming months as new infections remain at low levels, the KDCA said.

On Jan. 30, the government lifted the indoor mask mandate that had been enforced since October 2020, allowing people to visit most places, including schools, kindergartens and gyms, without masks.

But the mask mandate remains in place at hospitals, pharmacies and on public transportation.



view larger image An electronic bulletin shows the number of daily infections at a subway station in Seoul amid eased COVID-19 virus curbs on March 9, 2023. (Yonhap)

