Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #BTS #Japan Golden Disc Awards

BTS wins four medals at Japan Golden Disc Awards

10:36 March 10, 2023

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS has won four trophies at the 37th Japan Golden Disc Awards, BigHit Music, the group's agency, said Friday.

The septet clinched Best Asian Artist presented by the Recording Industry Association of Japan for the fifth year in a row.

It also grabbed Song of the Year by Download (Asia), Music Video of the Year (Asia) and one of the Best 3 Albums (Asia).

BTS member Jungkook also won Song of the Year by Streaming (Western) for "Left and Right," a collaboration song with American singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

view larger image K-pop band BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop band BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK