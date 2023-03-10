Assembly speaker attends MIKTA parliamentary leaders' meeting in Turkey

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo discussed issues ranging from North Korea's missile threats to climate change in a meeting in Turkey of the assembly speakers from five middle-power nations.

The parliamentary leaders from the MIKTA grouping -- South Korea, Mexico, Indonesia, Turkey and Australia -- agreed that the war in Ukraine and Pyongyang's missile and nuclear provocations pose threats to global security and stressed the need to strengthen the multilateral system to counter these issues.

The meeting in Istanbul marked the eighth consultation session of MIKTA parliamentary leaders.

Kim, who is on a three-nation trip that will also take him to Italy and Israel, also held talks with his Turkish counterpart, Mustafa Sentop, on the sidelines of the meeting, and discussed ways to support restoration efforts in the quake-hit country.

Kim suggested building a container factory in Turkey to supply temporary homes for earthquake survivors. Sentop welcomed the idea and thanked Seoul for its help and solidarity in the aftermath of the disaster.

view larger image National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo (C) speaks during the eighth MIKTA Speakers' Consultation in Turkey on March 9, 2023 (local time), in this photo provided his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

