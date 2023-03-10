N. Korea still one of worst countries for human rights, freedom: report

SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- North Korea was once again labeled one of the worst countries in terms of freedom, a recent report by a U.S.-funded freedom watchdog showed Friday.

In an annual Freedom House report titled "Freedom in the World 2023," the North received a combined freedom score of 3 out of 100 -- zero points for political rights and 3 points for civil liberties.

It ranked only above Turkmenistan at 2 points, and South Sudan and Syria with just 1 point each among 210 countries assessed by the organization.

South Korea scored 83 points in the index -- the same as the United States -- and was categorized as a "free" country.

The North has consistently been ranked in the group of the worst nations for freedom since Freedom House published its first annual report in 1972.



view larger image North Korean residents gather at a cultural hall in the North Korean town of Kaepung on the western front-line border with South Korea, in this file photo taken from an observatory in the South Korean border city of Paju on Feb. 15, 2023, a day ahead of the 81st anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il, father of current leader Kim Jong-un. (Yonhap)

