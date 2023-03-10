SEOUL, March 10 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.

------------

N. Korea still one of worst countries for human rights, freedom: report

SEOUL -- North Korea was once again labeled one of the worst countries in terms of freedom, a recent report by a U.S.-funded freedom watchdog showed Friday.

In an annual Freedom House report titled "Freedom in the World 2023," the North received a combined freedom score of 3 out of 100 -- zero points for political rights and 3 points for civil liberties.



------------

S. Korea, U.S. pledge to step up efforts to cut off illicit funds to N. Korean weapons program

WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States have agreed to intensify their joint efforts to cut off illicit funds being funneled to North Korea's nuclear and missile development programs, the South Korean foreign ministry said Wednesday.

The agreement came in the third U.S.-South Korea working group meeting on North Korean cyber threats held here in Washington on Tuesday.



------------

Minister requests Britain's role in persuading N. Korea to give up nukes, missiles

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister on Wednesday asked for Britain's role in persuading North Korea to abandon its nuclear and missile programs, and return to talks, citing London's diplomatic ties with Pyongyang, his office said.

Kwon Young-se delivered the message as he met with British Ambassador to North Korea David Ellis and its top envoy to South Korea Colin Crooks for discussions on inter-Korean affairs and security issues on the Korean Peninsula, according to the unification ministry.



------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint emergency runway drills

SEOUL -- South Korean and U.S. Air Forces staged landing and takeoff drills on an emergency runway Tuesday, officials said, following North Korea's claims that its multiple rocket launcher is powerful enough to destroy an enemy airfield.

The exercise took place in the southern county of Changnyeong, 347 kilometers southeast of Seoul, mobilizing some 10 aircraft, including the South's C-130 and CN-235 transport aircraft and the U.S.' A-10 attack warplane and MC-130J combat transport aircraft, according to Seoul's Air Force.



------------

'Troubling' signs of activity at N. Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site: IAEA chief

SEOUL -- The chief of the U.N. nuclear watchdog said Tuesday "deeply troubling" signs of activity are continuously being detected at North Korea's Punggye-ri nuclear testing site.

Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), made the remarks amid speculation that the North appears to be preparing for what would be its first nuclear test since 2017.



------------

(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. hold joint air drills involving U.S. B-52H bomber

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States staged combined air drills Monday, involving at least one U.S. nuclear-capable B-52H strategic bomber, Seoul's defense ministry said, in the latest show of America's military might against North Korea's evolving military threats.

The exercise took place over the Yellow Sea, mobilizing the bomber as well as the South's F-15K and KF-16 fighter jets. The allies held similar drills, involving a U.S. B-1B bomber, on Friday.

(END)