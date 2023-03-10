SEOUL, March 3 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

2 N. Korean fishermen deceived by Seoul officials prior to repatriation in 2019: paper

SEOUL -- Two North Korean fishermen, who were repatriated to the North through a controversial process in 2019, were deceived by some South Korean officials into believing that they were being sent to a place other than the communist state, an indictment of former government officials disclosed Thursday.

The North Koreans belatedly learned of the alleged deception and physically resisted being pulled across the Military Demarcation Line at the truce village of Panmunjom, according to the indictment of four ministerial-level figures of the previous Moon Jae-in government.



Minister says law banning spread of anti-N. Korea leaflets should be abolished

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification minister on Thursday criticized the law banning the sending of anti-Pyongyang leaflets into North Korea as an "absolutely bad act," citing its clause on the punishment of violators, according to a news report.

"The clause of the law that legally blocks the things that could help North Korean people's right to know has a problem," Kwon Young-se said in an interview with the Voice of America.



S. Korea rejects N. Korea's claim of artillery firing near inter-Korean border

SEOUL -- The South Korean military on Tuesday denied as "groundless" North Korea's claims that it fired more than 30 artillery shells at a shooting range near the inter-Korean border.

A spokesperson for the General Staff of the North's Korean People's Army (KPA) claimed the firing took place at the range in Paju, northwest of Seoul, earlier in the day, calling it a "very grave military provocation."



(LEAD) N.K. leader's first child is son: Seoul's spy agency

SEOUL -- The first child of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is a son, while the gender of his third child has not been confirmed, South Korea's spy agency National Intelligence Service (NIS) was quoted as saying Tuesday.

The NIS also briefed the parliamentary intelligence committee that the North is expected to conduct large-scale military exercises in March and April that could possibly include the firing of a newly developed solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), according to Rep. Yun Kun-young of the main opposition Democratic Party.

