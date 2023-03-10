TKG Huchems 19,650 DN 450
HANALL BIOPHARMA 16,450 DN 1,900
Kogas 26,700 DN 750
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 UP 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 50,000 DN 1,500
HyundaiMipoDock 66,800 DN 400
KorZinc 532,000 DN 12,000
KSOE 74,800 DN 2,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,040 DN 70
IS DONGSEO 42,650 DN 2,000
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 41,600 0
MS IND 19,730 DN 370
S-Oil 81,300 UP 300
OCI 96,700 DN 900
HANKOOK & COMPANY 13,070 DN 310
KIA CORP. 78,000 DN 100
SK hynix 83,300 DN 2,300
SK ie technology 63,300 DN 200
F&F 141,100 DN 1,700
Hanssem 53,500 DN 500
SKSQUARE 38,400 DN 1,500
LG Energy Solution 551,000 UP 2,000
DL E&C 33,650 UP 300
kakaopay 59,200 DN 1,400
K Car 11,660 DN 470
NCsoft 396,000 DN 9,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 53,700 DN 600
KIWOOM 95,500 DN 2,600
Celltrion 154,700 DN 2,500
DSME 22,350 UP 100
KUMHOTIRE 3,130 DN 110
KOREA AEROSPACE 42,900 DN 900
SAMSUNG SDS 119,800 DN 1,100
HDSINFRA 8,110 DN 150
KIH 58,700 DN 1,700
DWEC 4,360 DN 15
KEPCO KPS 36,600 DN 150
LG H&H 603,000 DN 15,000
LGCHEM 707,000 DN 3,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 24,600 DN 800
