(WBC) Japanese fan brings imperial flag to game vs. S. Korea

19:19 March 10, 2023

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 10 (Yonhap) -- A Japanese fan brought his country's imperial-era flag during a baseball game between the two countries in Tokyo on Friday.

The Rising Sun Flag was seen in the upper deck in the left field at Tokyo Dome prior to a Pool B game of the World Baseball Classic between South Korea and Japan.

Koreans regard the flag as a symbol of Japan's past militarism, because it was hoisted during Japan's invasion of Asian countries starting in the late 19th century. They also say the Rising Sun Flag is to Asian nations what the Nazi's swastika is to Europeans.

view larger image A Japanese fan holds up the Rising Sun Flag in the stands of Tokyo Dome before a Pool B game of the World Baseball Classic between South Korea and Japan on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

A Japanese fan holds up the Rising Sun Flag in the stands of Tokyo Dome before a Pool B game of the World Baseball Classic between South Korea and Japan on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

