Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

09:17 March 11, 2023

SEOUL, March 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 11.

Korean-language dailies
-- Former aide to Lee said he only worked hard, felt wronged over prosecution's probe in suicide note (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Deceased former aide urged Lee to leave politics, felt wronged over probe in suicide note (Kookmin Daily)
-- Deceased confidante of Lee said 'You know what you're responsible for' over probe in suicide note (Donga Ilbo)
-- Former aide said Lee should give up politics, no more sacrifices should be made in suicide note (Segye Times)
-- Former aide called on Lee to drop politics in suicide note (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Deceased former chief of staff to Lee addressed him in suicide note (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- A society encouraging students to repeatedly take college entrance exams (Hankyoreh)
-- 'No more sacrifices should be made,' politics swell with resentment (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Bank run on Silicon Valley Bank leads to panic in U.S. banks (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Subsidies for Hyundai Motor's new plant: 2.5 tln won in U.S. vs. 40 bln won in S. Korea (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK