(WBC) Australia wins 2nd straight game; S. Korean qualification picture becomes murkier

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 11 (Yonhap) -- Australia routed China 12-2 to improve to 2-0 at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Saturday, as South Korea's path to the next round became even murkier.

The game ended on a mercy rule, as Australia built a 10-run lead in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Japan and Australia are now tied atop the Pool B standings at 2-0. China is bringing up the rear at 0-3, while South Korea sits just ahead of China at 0-2. The Czech Republic is 1-0.

Japan and the Czechs will square off at 7 p.m. Saturday.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Robbie Glendinning of Australia (L) celebrates with teammate Aaron Whitefield after hitting a two-run home run against China during the bottom of the fourth inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

Despite two straight losses, South Korea still has a chance to reach the quarterfinals as one of the top two teams from Pool B, as difficult as it may be.

And Australia's win eliminated one qualification scenario for South Korea.

In that one remaining scenario, South Korea must win its remaining two games, and hope that Australia will lose its final two and the Czech Republic wins one of its final three games.

Assuming Japan wins out as expected, the final standings would then be as follows: Japan (4-0), South Korea (2-2), Australia (2-2), the Czech Republic (2-2) and China (0-4).

The three tied countries will be ranked using the following criteria until the tie is broken:

1. Lowest quotient of runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams.

2. Lowest quotient of earned runs allowed divided by the number of defensive outs recorded in games between the tied teams.

3. Highest batting average in games between the tied teams.

South Korea lost to Australia 8-7 on Thursday and fell to Japan 13-4 the next day. It will play the Czech Republic starting at noon Sunday.

To win this tiebreaker, the South Koreans must blow out the Czechs and hope that the Czechs beat the Australians in a high-scoring game.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Australian pitcher Coen Wynne (R) and catcher Robbie Perkins celebrate after completing the top of the fourth inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic against China at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 11, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Pool B winner will face the Pool A runner-up, and the Pool A winner will play the Pool B runner-up on this side of the quarterfinals. Both games will be at Tokyo Dome next Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

The Pool A teams are the Netherlands, Chinese Taipei, Italy, Cuba and Panama. They're playing their first-round games in Taiwan.

South Korea is trying to reach the second round for the first time since 2009, when it was the runner-up to Japan. In both 2013 and 2017, South Korea lost its opening games and crashed out of the first round.

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)