(LEAD) (WBC) Bespectacled starter tosses gem in must-win game

(ATTN: ADDS comments throughout, 3rd photo; UPDATES with final result)

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 12 (Yonhap) -- Starting a must-win game for South Korea against the Czech Republic at the World Baseball Classic (WBC) on Sunday, right-hander Park Se-woong gave his team just the kind of tidy outing it needed.

Park tossed 4 2/3 innings of one-hit ball, striking out eight with an array of pitches. South Korea prevailed 7-3 at Tokyo Dome and stayed alive in the tournament.



view larger image Park Se-woong of South Korea pitches against the Czech Republic during the teams' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

"I've promised fans back in Korea that I will try to deliver a championship. I did my best to keep that promise," Park said after the game. "I don't know if I will be able to pitch another WBC after this. I am so proud of having started in such a big tournament."

Park struck out five of the first six batters he faced. They were fooled by Park's sliders and curveballs, and couldn't catch up to his fastball high in the zone.

Park was selected to the national team ostensibly because he profiles as a groundball pitcher. Though the Czech Republic boasted some powerful hitters, the thinking within the South Korean camp was that those hitters would have trouble against breaking balls and wouldn't be able to get off-speed pitches in the air.

Park didn't need much help from his infielders to gobble up grounders, though.



view larger image South Korean starter Park Se-woong (L) steps on the first base bag to retire Filip Smola of the Czech Republic during the teams' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

He recorded two strikeouts in the first and then struck out the side in the second. Two groundouts sandwiched a strikeout in the third, and Park went groundout-flyout-groundout in the fourth.

He made 48 pitches through four and appeared as though he'd be able to go at least five innings within the pitch count limit of 65.

Martin Cervenka led off that frame with a double, the first Czech hit off Park. The right-hander struck out the next two batters but then his pitch count reached 59.

Instead of letting Park finish the inning, manager Lee Kang-chul summoned Gwak Been from the bullpen. Gwak struck out Willie Escala to let Park off the hook and keep the Czechs off the board.



view larger image South Korean starter Park Se-woong salutes the crowd as he leaves the mound in the top of the fifth inning of a Pool B game against the Czech Republic at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Asked if he wanted to complete the fifth inning, Park said, "The team's victory is more important than anything individual. This was the first time I threw this many innings this season, so maybe the manager felt I was running out of gas.

"I wasn't worried because we had good pitchers coming out of the bullpen," Park added.

The offense staked Park to a 5-0 lead after the first inning and added another in the second, making it a rather stress-free day for the pitcher.

Park did not walk a batter and went to a three-ball count just twice all game.

"I had a great command of my breaking pitches," Park said. "Since we scored so many runs early, I tried to keep the opponents off the bases and minimize damage."

jeeho@yna.co.kr

(END)