KT Skylife's nominee for new chief offers to resign

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- The nominee for the new chief of KT Skylife Co., a satellite broadcasting affiliate of local telecom giant KT Corp., said Sunday he has offered to resign.

Yoon Jeong-sig told Yonhap News Agency that he has requested KT to rescind his nomination, saying his decision was made for personal reasons.

The former journalist, who previously served as the chief of regional TV network OBS Gyeongin TV, was recently tapped to head KT Skylife.

Earlier, KT also nominated Lim Seung-tae, a former secretary general of the Financial Services Commission, as a new external director. Lim previously served as a special adviser to President Yoon Suk Yeol's election camp.

Lim also offered to withdraw his nomination Friday, just two days after it was made.



khj@yna.co.kr

(END)