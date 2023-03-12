(LEAD) (WBC) Big leaguer hits 2 dingers to lead S. Korean offense

(ATTN: ADDS comments in paras 6-8, 15-21)

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 12 (Yonhap) -- One of just two major leaguers for South Korea at the World Baseball Classic (WBC), San Diego Padres infielder Kim Ha-seong finally lived up to his name with two home runs in the team's must-win game Sunday.

Kim led off the second and seventh innings with solo home runs against the Czech Republic at Tokyo Dome, helping South Korea to score. South Korea had to win this game to stay alive in the WBC, and Kim came through with those homers after going 0-for-7 with a walk in two previous games, both of them losses.



view larger image Kim Ha-seong of South Korea hits a solo home run against the Czech Republic during the bottom of the second inning of the teams' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea batted around in the five-run first inning, but Kim didn't join the hit parade, as he popped out to third base against starter Lukas Ercoli.

But Kim led off the second inning by turning on a curveball from Ercoli and depositing it into the left-field stands for a 5-0 South Korea lead.

The Czech Republic battled back for two runs in the top of the seventh, and Kim got a run back with one swing of the bat to begin the bottom of the inning, driving a solo shot over the right-center fence for a 7-2 lead.

"I did my best in this game," Kim said succinctly in his postgame press conference. "Physically, I don't have any issues."

South Korea opened the tournament with an 8-7 loss to Australia on Thursday and then got pounded by Japan 13-4 the next night. South Korea had a day off Saturday, and Kim said he and his teammates did their best to regroup.

"We knew we had more games coming up, and we couldn't do anything about those losses," Kim said. "We were determined to give our best effort in the next two games."

Kim was one of few constants in the lineup, as he batted in the No. 2 spot for the third straight game.

In desperate moves made in desperate times, manager Lee Kang-chul made several lineup changes, and they paid early dividends during the key first inning.



view larger image Park Kun-woo of South Korea (C) heads to third base on a throwing error by Czech Republic right fielder Matej Mensik during the bottom of the first inning of the teams' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

Park Kun-woo batted leadoff for the first time, replacing Tommy Edman, who'd gone 1-for-8 in two earlier losses. Park knocked a double to center to begin the game and reached third on a throwing error by right fielder Matej Mensik.

South Korea then pieced together three straight hits to jump out in front 2-0. The third hit came off the bat of Kang Baek-ho, who batted fifth for the first time in Tokyo.

Those who were dropped down in the lineup also did their part. Captain Kim Hyun-soo was 0-for-7 in the first two games and worked a bases-loaded walk for a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Edman, batting ninth, drove in two runs with an infield single that went off shortstop Vojtech Mensik and trickled into the outfield.

Kang went 2-for-4, and Kim picked up his first hit of the tournament in the sixth. Edman was 1-for-3.

Park said afterward taking a first-pitch ball from starter Lukas Ercoli settled him down a bit.

"I was wondering whether I should swing at the first pitch, but luckily, it was off the plate," Park said. "Then when the ball dropped for a hit, I thought things would go our way in this game."

Even as they pounded out 11 hits, South Korean hitters showed very little emotion in the dugout -- no jumping up and down or wild celebrations after Kim's home runs, in particular.

Park said the players were in no mood to celebrate the victory, knowing that they had to win another game Monday to reach the next stage.

"We know there might be some number crunching, but the bottom line is we have to win our game," Park said. "We're only going to pay attention to our own game."

For South Korea to advance to the quarterfinals, South Korea must beat China on Monday, and have Australia lose to Japan on Sunday night and then to the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon.

In that case, South Korea, Australia and the Czech Republic will all end up tied at 2-2. The three will go to a tiebreaker using a formula based on runs allowed per defensive outs in the games between the tied teams.

view larger image Kang Baek-ho of South Korea hits a single against the Czech Republic during the bottom of the second inning of the teams' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 12, 2023. (Yonhap)

