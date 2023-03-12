(LEAD) Biden asks Yoon to lead plenary session in upcoming democracy summit

(ATTN: UPDATES with resignation of chief of protocol in last 3 paras)

SEOUL, March 12 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Joe Biden has formally requested South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol chair a plenary session of the second Summit for Democracy, according to Yoon's office Sunday.

It made public a scanned image of Biden's recent letter to Yoon asking him to "lead one of the five plenary sessions" on March 29.

The summit is scheduled to be held on March 29-30, co-hosted by the United States, South Korea, Costa Rica, the Netherlands and Zambia. It is to assemble world leaders in a virtual, plenary format.

In the letter, Biden said Yoon's "close and tireless cooperation has helped ensure that this Summit will be a success."

Co-hosting the event "reinforces the truth that democracy is both a shared aspiration and a shared responsibility -- one that we all must uphold," Biden added.



Meanwhile, Kim Il-bum, chief of protocol at the presidential office, tendered his resignation last week, less than a year after assuming the post, according to an official.

Speaking on the customary condition of anonymity, the official dismissed rumors of Kim having been fired.

Kim has offered to resign in a "voluntary decision" for a "personal reason," the official added amid reports that he will likely be appointed soon as head of South Korea's diplomatic mission abroad.

