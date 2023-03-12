(WBC) Right-hander Won Tae-in to start vs. China in must-win game

By Yoo Jee-ho

TOKYO, March 12 (Yonhap) -- In yet another must-win game at the ongoing World Baseball Classic (WBC), South Korea will send right-hander Won Tae-in to the mound against China on Monday.

Manager Lee Kang-chul made the announcement on Sunday, hours after beating the Czech Republic 7-3 for South Korea's first win of Pool B play in the first round.

To have any chance of making the quarterfinals, South Korea must defeat China and then hope that Australia will lose to Japan on Sunday night and the Czech Republic on Monday afternoon.



view larger image Won Tae-in of South Korea pitches against Japan during the bottom of the third inning of a Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

The Korea-China game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Monday at Tokyo Dome. Australia and the Czech Republic go toe-to-toe beginning at noon Monday at the dome. If Australia wins that game, then the Korea-China match will be inconsequential.

Won has appeared in two games so far. In an 8-7 loss to Australia on Thursday, Won threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings.

In a 13-4 loss against Japan, however, Won was charged with a run on two hits, including a home run by Kensuke Kondoh.

Though he has come out of the bullpen in Tokyo so far, Won has been a starter throughout his Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) career. He has a 34-33 record with a 4.09 ERA over four seasons with the Samsung Lions.



view larger image Won Tae-in of South Korea reacts to a two-run single by Masataka Yoshida of Japan during the bottom of the third inning of the teams' Pool B game at the World Baseball Classic at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo on March 10, 2023. (Yonhap)

