Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Japanese animation #box office

Japanese animation 'The First Slam Dunk' tops 4 mln admissions in S. Korea

08:29 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese animated film "The First Slam Dunk" has drawn over 4 million moviegoers in South Korea, data showed Monday.

The film adaptation of the popular Japanese basketball comic book series "Slam Dunk" topped 4 million admissions Sunday, 67 days after it hit local theaters on Jan. 4, according to the data from the Korean Film Council.

It was another record for the film, which became the most-viewed animated Japanese film released in the nation by garnering an accumulated 3.81 million viewers on March 5.

Directed by the original manga writer Takehiko Inoue, the movie has attracted both older and younger audiences with its captivating story of an undefeated spirit and nostalgia for the 1990s.

view larger image Visitors to a Seoul theater take a photo of the poster of the Japanese animated film "The First Slam Dunk," in this file photo taken Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

Visitors to a Seoul theater take a photo of the poster of the Japanese animated film "The First Slam Dunk," in this file photo taken Feb. 16, 2023. (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK