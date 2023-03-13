Large fire engulfs tire plant in Daejeon; no serious injuries reported

DAEJEON, March 13 (Yonhap) -- A huge fire has engulfed a tire plant in the central city of Daejeon, but no serious injuries have been reported, fire officials said Monday.

The fire broke out at 10:09 p.m. Sunday at the plant operated by the nation's leading tiremaker, Hankook Tire & Technology Co., according to the fire authorities.

The fire agency said no serious injuries have been reported, but 10 plant workers and one firefighter have sought medical treatment due to smoke inhalation.

More than 430 firefighters have been carrying out firefighting operations for nearly 10 hours, but strong winds and dry conditions are making it difficult to extinguish the blaze, the authorities said.



view larger image Flames and smoke spew from a Hankook Tire Co. plant in the central city of Daejeon on March 12, 2023, after it was engulfed by a fire at 10:09 p.m. the same day. (Yonhap)

The agency said the fire is presumed to have started at the northern part of the second plant where flammable materials are stored.

Around 400,000 tires stored at a warehouse adjacent to the second plant are presumed to have burned, the authorities said.

The authorities earlier evacuated residents from nearby apartments due to the blaze and instructed others in the vicinity to close their windows.

The fire has also caused transport disruptions, including to train services running near the factory and vehicle traffic on an expressway.

The operation of high-speed KTX trains that had detoured around Daejeon was resumed early Monday.

The interior ministry has also ordered officials to prevent any secondary damage to buildings and residents living nearby.



view larger image Smoke billows from a Hankook Tire Co. plant in the central city of Daejeon on March 13, 2023, after it was engulfed by a fire at 10:09 p.m. the previous day. (Yonhap)

