Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul stocks open tad lower in wake of U.S. bank failure

09:39 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened slightly lower Monday, as investors brace for the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank's collapse amid woes over the Federal Reserve's monetary tightening.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shed 3.79 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,390.8 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The market got off to a lackluster start after the Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 1.07 percent Friday, with the tech-laden Nasdaq Composite declining 1.76 percent.

Last week, U.S. SVB collapsed in the wake of the Fed's aggressive rate hikes, affecting other lenders and the financial market.

The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Fed are shoring up programs to protect the bank customers and prevent damage to the overall financial system.

In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics grew 0.34 percent, while chipmaker SK hynix traded flat.

Leading battery maker LG energy Solutions gained 0.91 percent, and chemical giant LG Chem added 0.85 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor decreased 0.57 percent.

The local currency was changing hands at 1,311.1 won against the greenback as of 9:15 a.m., up 13.1 won from the previous session's close.

jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK