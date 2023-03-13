EXO's Kai to drop 'Rover' EP

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Kai, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, will put out a new individual EP, "Rover," on Monday.
The EP slated to come out at 6 p.m. marks his first release as a soloist since his second EP, "Peaches," in November 2021.
Kai, who debuted in 2012 as the main dancer of the nine-piece group managed by SM Entertainment, has gained popularity for his dance skills and solid performance. He is also the main dancer of SuperM, a project group managed by the same agency. He made his solo debut with his first EP, "Kai," in 2020.
Unlike his previous EPs centered on groovy R&B genre music, the upcoming one will show off his different musical colors as it contains songs of various genres, such as dance, hip-hop, R&B and pop, SM said in a press release.
The title track is a dance genre number featuring a heavy bass, marimba and bells and various other percussions. Its lyrics are about a "wanderer" who lives freely, throwing off the restraints of other people's opinions, according to the agency. The tune is a reinterpreted version of "Mr. Rover," a 2022 song by Bulgarian singer Dara, it added.
The six-track album also has "Black Mirror," "Bomba," "Slidin'," "Say You Love Me" and "Sinner."
