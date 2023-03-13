Surviving forced labor victims reject S. Korea's foundation-based compensation plan

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Surviving Korean victims of wartime forced labor will soon deliver their formal position to reject the government's compensation plan to a public foundation in charge of the controversial process, according to their legal representatives Monday.

They are among those who won compensation cases against Japanese companies at South Korea's Supreme Court over their forced labor during World War II, when Korea was under Japan's brutal colonial rule.

The two victims -- Yang Geum-deok and Kim Seong-joo -- delivered an official document on their stance to the Foundation for Victims of Forced Mobilization. Under the 2018 ruling, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. should pay them compensation.

The Yoon Suk Yeol administration, however, announced a third-party reimbursement plan to pay them through funds donated to the Seoul-based foundation.



view larger image Yang Geum-deok (L) and Kim Seong-joo, South Korean victims of Japan's wartime forced labor, hold a news conference at the National Assembly in Seoul on March 7, 2023, denouncing the government's proposed plan to compensate such victims through a Seoul-backed public foundation, instead of direct payments from responsible Japanese firms. (Yonhap)

