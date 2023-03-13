Actor Yoo Ah-in likely to appear for questioning next week over alleged drug use

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- Actor Yoo Ah-in is expected to appear before police for questioning as early as next week over allegations of illegal drug use, officials said Monday.

"We will wrap up the analysis of materials seized from his home and hospital this week, and then ask him to appear for questioning," an official at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said.

The 37-year-old actor, whose real name is Uhm Hong-sik, has been under investigation after the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said that his prescription purchases for propofol for nonmedical purposes have been too frequent since 2021. Propofol is a powerful sleep-inducing drug commonly used in surgeries.

Yoo has since tested positive for propofol, marijuana, cocaine and ketamine in a test conducted by the National Forensic Service on his hair and urine samples.

After raiding two of his homes last week to seize evidence, police were also looking into Yoo's medical records to determine how frequently he has used illegal drugs, as well as the time and the purpose of using drugs.

Police plan to have Yoo appear for questioning behind closed doors, and a request for an arrest warrant is not being considered, the officials said.



