Japanese animation 'Suzume' tops 1 mln admissions in first 6 days in S. Korea

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- The Japanese animated film "Suzume" has drawn over 1 million admissions in the first six days of its release in South Korea, its local distributor said Monday.

Japanese director Makoto Shinkai's latest animation surpassed 1 million admissions at around 12:30 p.m., reaching the mark at the fastest pace among the movies released this year, Media Castle said.

"Suzume" has stayed on top of the local box office since it hit local theaters on March 8.

It is an adventure road story where a 17-year-old girl named Suzume helps a mysterious young man close doors from the outer side that are releasing disasters all over in Japan.

view larger image The poster of Japanese animated film "Suzume" is seen in this photo provided by its local distributor Media Castle. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr

(END)