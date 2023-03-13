Go to Contents
Yoon congratulates China's Xi on reelection

19:14 March 13, 2023

SEOUL, March 13 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol on Monday sent a congratulatory message to Chinese President Xi Jinping for his election for a third term, an informed official said.

Details of the message are expected to be disclosed by China in accordance with diplomatic protocol, the official told Yonhap News Agency on the condition of anonymity.

On Friday, Xi was reelected president for another five-year term by the National People's Congress, becoming the longest-serving head of state of China.

view larger image A March 10, 2023, file photo of President Yoon Suk Yeol (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

A March 10, 2023, file photo of President Yoon Suk Yeol (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

