SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 14.



Korean-language dailies

-- Winner-takes-all system puts politics in crisis (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Warning light for teen drug use (Kookmin Daily)

-- Regulators close Signature Bank in New York (Donga Ilbo)

-- Domestic consumption decreases amid high inflation (Seoul Shinmun)

-- N. Korea fires two 'strategic cruise missiles' from submarine; S. Korea, U.S. conduct drills (Segye Times)

-- Biden assures SVB, Signature Bank customers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Provincial colleges grapple with shortage of students (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Forced labor victims oppose S. Korea's foundation-based compensation plan (Hankyoreh)

-- Fed is unlikely to take 'big steps' following SVB collapse (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Biden tries to stop potential banking crisis following SVB collapse (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Bills on easing real estate acquisition tax pending in parliament despite slowing transactions (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- North launches 'strategic cruise missiles' (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- How will SVB affect Korea? (Korea Herald)

-- S. Korea, U.S. start major drills after NK's weapons test (Korea Times)

(END)