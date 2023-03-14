Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #The Glory #Netflix chart

Netflix series 'The Glory' Part 2 tops global Netflix chart

10:08 March 14, 2023

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory" Part 2 ranked No. 1 on a global popularity chart for TV shows available on the streaming giant, data showed.

The highly anticipated second part debuted at No. 3 on streaming analytics website FlixPatrol's global chart for top TV shows on Netflix one day after its release on Friday and topped the chart on Monday (U.S. time).

It took first place in 38 nations, including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, and ranked second in 21 other nations and third in 13 countries.

The show starring Song Hye-kyo shocked viewers with brutal school violence and systemic negligence in the first eight episodes released on Dec. 30 and returned with a tightly knitted revenge plot to unfold villains' tragic endings.

view larger image A scene from Netflix series "The Glory" is seen in this photo provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

A scene from Netflix series "The Glory" is seen in this photo provided by Netflix. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK