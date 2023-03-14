Netflix series 'The Glory' Part 2 tops global Netflix chart

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Netflix revenge thriller series "The Glory" Part 2 ranked No. 1 on a global popularity chart for TV shows available on the streaming giant, data showed.

The highly anticipated second part debuted at No. 3 on streaming analytics website FlixPatrol's global chart for top TV shows on Netflix one day after its release on Friday and topped the chart on Monday (U.S. time).

It took first place in 38 nations, including South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mexico and Saudi Arabia, and ranked second in 21 other nations and third in 13 countries.

The show starring Song Hye-kyo shocked viewers with brutal school violence and systemic negligence in the first eight episodes released on Dec. 30 and returned with a tightly knitted revenge plot to unfold villains' tragic endings.

