S. Korean, Polish ministers to hold talks amid growing arms industry cooperation

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland plan to hold talks here Tuesday on bilateral cooperation, according to Seoul's foreign ministry, as the two sides have recently bolstered partnerships in the arms industry.

Foreign Minister Park Jin will also discuss the current geopolitical situation during the meeting with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, later in the day, the ministry said. Rau arrived in Seoul on Monday for a three-day trip.

The meeting comes as Warsaw has been boosting its defense industry partnership with Seoul in line with arms procurement efforts especially amid security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The ministers are expected to exchange views on a wide range of issues, such as bilateral ties and cooperation on the international stage.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (2nd from L) holds talks with his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau (R), as they meet on the margins of the U.N. General Assembly in New York on Sept. 19, 2022, in this photo released by Park's office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)