(LEAD) S. Korean, Polish ministers discuss arms industry cooperation measures

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Poland held talks in Seoul on Tuesday to discuss the two countries' cooperation in defense and nuclear power as well as major geopolitical situations, including the Ukraine conflict, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, praised achievements in bilateral defense cooperation since their leaders' summit last year and agreed to continue efforts to implement follow-up measures, the ministry said.

Rau evaluated the two countries' bilateral defense cooperation as a new milestone in two-way ties.

The meeting comes as Warsaw has been boosting its defense industry partnership with Seoul in line with arms procurement efforts, especially amid security concerns in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two sides also expressed the need to restore peace in Ukraine, and agreed to actively cooperate for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine in the future.



view larger image South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin (R) and his Polish counterpart, Zbigniew Rau, pose for a photo during their talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on March 14, 2023. (Yonhap)

