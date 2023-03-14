S. Korea, Malaysia discuss supply chains of raw materials, trade ties

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Trade ministers of South Korea and Malaysia discussed ways Tuesday to deepen cooperation on supply chains of key raw materials and to boost bilateral trade by launching a regular dialogue channel, Seoul's trade ministry said.

The meeting between South Korean Trade Minister Ahn Duk-geun and his Malaysian counterpart, Zafrul Aziz, took place in Seoul as the Malaysian minister came here as part of his nation's economic delegation to mark the 40th anniversary of its Look East Policy, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

During the meeting, Ahn officially suggested signing a bilateral agreement on key raw materials to ensure their stable supply chains, including those necessary for electric vehicle batteries. Malaysia is rich in natural resources, such as natural gas and tin.

He asked for the Malaysian government's support for South Korean companies operating there, as a growing number of Korean firms in EV batteries, renewable energy and various other sectors have expanded investment in the Southeast Asian country, according to the ministry.

The two sides also exchanged opinions on how to make progress on their ongoing negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement (FTA) and discussed the possible establishment of a communication platform for regular talks on trade and economic cooperation.

South Korea has a separate FTA with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), but it has sought to strike bilateral deals with each member to further bolster ties.

Also on the table was the potential revision to the bilateral digital trade regulations, and ways to deepen cooperation on carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and other clean energy sectors, the ministry said.

Malaysia is the third-largest trade partner of South Korea among Southeast Asian nations, with bilateral trade reaching a record high of US$26.7 billion in 2022, according to government data.



view larger image This photo, provided by the South Korean Embassy in Malaysia, shows Ambassador Yeo Seung-bae speaking during an event to mark the 40th anniversary of Malaysia's launch of the Looking East Policy held in Kuala Lumpur on March 13, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

