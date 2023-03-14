Seoul Mayor Oh in London says will consider running water buses along Han River

LONDON, March 14 (Yonhap) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon visiting London as part of his four-nation trip has said he will consider adopting a water bus system along the Han River, akin to the River Bus on the River Thames.

"After returning to Seoul, I will review the feasibility of a water bus system (on the Han River)," Oh told reporters in London on Monday after a ride on a River Bus boat on the River Thames.

The River Bus is a commuter boat service linking major points along the River Thames, provided as part of London's passenger transport, tourist and commuter services along the river.

"Except on the few occasions of flooding each year, I think the system will be technically possible enough (on the Han River)," Oh said.

"With its high speed, little noise and comfortable atmosphere, I think the system would work fine on the Han River," he said on board a River Bus boat.

The mayor added the envisioned system may make it possible to sail from Jamsil in eastern Seoul to Yeouido in western Seoul in about 20 to 30 minutes, and around 10 river bus stops can be installed.

The Seoul mayor was visiting the British capital on the first leg of his four-city trip that will bring him to Dublin, Hamburg and Copenhagen through April 22 to tour the cities' waterside landmarks for policy ideas and enhance international cooperation.

Unveiling "the Great Han River Project Plan" last week, a key riverscape development scheme, Oh said the city will diversify passenger transport services along the river that bisects the South Korean capital.



view larger image Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon (2nd from R) speaks on board a River Bus boat sailing the River Thames on March 13, 2023, in this photo provided by the Seoul city government. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

