Yoon says labor, education reforms aimed at creating quality jobs

SEOUL, March 14 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk Yeol said Tuesday his push for labor and education reforms is aimed at increasing business investments and creating quality jobs, according to his office.

Yoon made the remark during a luncheon with CEOs of 100 businesses recognized for their contribution to adding jobs in diverse sectors and for various groups, including youth and the disabled.



President Yoon Suk Yeol (2nd from L) shakes hands with an attendee at a luncheon for CEOs of businesses recognized for creating more jobs, at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on March 14, 2023.

"President Yoon Suk Yeol stressed that through labor reforms and education reforms, we must create the structural conditions to enable the private sector to produce quality jobs," the presidential office said of the event held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.

Yoon said labor reforms will lead to fair and proper compensation for workers while increasing businesses' productivity and competitiveness, while education reforms will provide companies with the human resources to increase productivity and competitiveness, and future generations with knowledge and competitiveness.

"He said labor reforms and education reforms are all intended to vitalize business investments and produce quality jobs," the office said.

Labor and education are two of Yoon's top three areas of reform, along with the pension system.

Among the invitees at the luncheon were the executives of Sungsimdang, a bakery recognized for hiring local youths; Finda, a fintech company known for helping working moms maintain a work-life balance; and Applied Materials Korea, a world-class semiconductor equipment maker investing actively in fostering young talents.

hague@yna.co.kr

